Moen TS32100 Weymouth 3 Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handles Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Chrome Showers Valve
Moen TS32100 Weymouth 3 Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handles, Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Moen TS32100 Features:Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Weymouth line seamlesslyPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off functionDiverter valve included3-way diverter trim – directs water from mixing valve to 3 distinct functionsRough-in valve not includedMade in America2 lever handles constructed of zinc includedMoen TS32100 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 11-1/2" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 7-5/16" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Chrome