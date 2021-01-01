Moen TS2203EP Doux Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.75 GPM Single Function Eco-Performance Shower Head - Less Valve Chrome Showers Tub and Shower

Moen TS2203EP Doux Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.75 GPM Single Function Eco-Performance Shower Head - Less Valve Moen TS2203EP Features: Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty and a 5 year limited commercial warranty Constructed of metal ensuring durability and dependability Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Coordinates with products from the Doux line seamlessly Single function shower head Pressure balancing valve cartridge Single function cartridge - one handle controls both volume and temperature Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections ADA compliant Moen TS2203EP Technologies/Benefits: WaterSense / Eco-Performance: Moen is making a global difference by partnering with environmental organizations and creating eco-friendly products. WaterSense products feature a flow optimizing aerator; these products use less water without sacrificing performance. Posi-Temp® Valve: A pressure balancing valve that maintains water temperature within 3° F. Built-in temperature limit stops allow you to control how far the handle rotates, in effect controlling the range of water temperature. The Posi-Temp® offers the best water flow available for any comparable valve. M-PACT® Common Valve System: This innovation from Moen gives the homeowner the up-most functionality and convenience when it comes to bathroom faucets. Designed to be a catch-all valve system, once M-PACT® is installed you can upgrade the style of the lavatory or shower faucet without replacing any of the faucet plumbing. Valve Trim Specifications: Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water control Valve Trim Dimensions: 6-5/8" H X 6-5/8" W Rough-in valve sold separately (when adding too cart, valve will be offered) Shower Head Specifications: Single function shower head Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Shower Head Width: 6-13/16" Shower Arm Reach: 6" Tub Spout Specifications: Tub Spout Reach: 7-3/4" Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applications Unrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Variations: TS2202: Shower Trim Only TS2202EP: Eco-Performance Shower Trim Only TS2203: Tub and Shower Trim TS2203EP (This Model): Eco-Performance Tub and Shower Trim Pressure Balanced Chrome