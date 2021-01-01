From brentwood appliances
Brentwood Appliances Ts-118bk 10-ounce Electric Moka Pot Espresso Machine
Use the Brentwood Appliances' TS-118BK 6-Cup Electric Moka Pot Espresso Machine to make classic Italian espresso coffee. Brew 3 to 6 servings of delicious espresso coffee in just minutes thanks to the full 550 watt base. The base is also detachable and features 360deg swivel technology so you can place the pot in any direction. The large, ergonomic handle and convenient spout make serving easy. Enjoy 1-hand operation with conveniently placed switch with -on light indicator. All contact parts are BPA-free!