From mercer41
Tryphosa Dining Table
Features:Material: Steel / glassGlass topPolished stainless steel baseRoundColor: SilverTable Shape: RoundTop Material: GlassTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: MetalBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: SteelTop Color: ClearBase Color: SilverTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoTable Mechanism: Leaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: 4Table Base Type: PedestalCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: Modern & ContemporarySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Glass top thickness: 0.5"Overall Length - End to End: 59.25Overall Width - Front to Back: 59.25Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 29.5Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 98.6Assembly:Warranty: