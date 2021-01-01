Trustmade Single Handle Floor Mounted Freestanding Tub Filler With Handshower - S01

HighlightsAll Metal Construction: Solid brass,constructed from the high quality solid brass and black finish in corrosion and rust-resistant for durability and reliabilityFunctions: Dual Functions. 360 Degree Swivel Spout and Handheld Shower. Diverter switch between tub spout and hand showerInstallation: Floor mounted, Include all the installation hardware.Come with 1/2 thread water linesReliable Design: 6.7” spout reach and 45.87” over height. Handheld Shower with 59"(150cm) shower hose will help to rinse down the tub or rinse off after a bath,very convenient to clean.What's Included: bathtub faucet body, brass faucet tube, handheld shower, cold and hot hose, base cover, mounting hardware and installation instruction.SpecificationBrand:TrustMadeShipping Limitations:UnlimitedAvailable Ship to:Puerto Rico,United StatesDetails1. Primary Material: Brass2. Handheld Shower Head: Brass3. Hose: Stainless Steel4. Mounting Location: Floor5. Number of Faucet Holes: 16.Swivel Spout: Yes7. Resistance Type: Scratch Resistant; Rust Resistant; Corrosion Resistant; Chip Resistant; Tarnish Resistant8. Maximum Flow Rate (GPM): Max 6 GPM (Tub Spout); 2 GPM(Handheld Shower)9. Handles Included: Yes10. Number of Handles: 111. Handle Style: Lever12. Mounting Hardware Included: Yes13. Diverter Included: Yes14. Handheld Shower Included: Yes15. Shutoff Valve Included: No16. Valve Included: Yes17: Supply Lines Included: Yes18. Hose Included: Yes19. Risers Included: No20. Finish: Brushed Nickel Finish: Matte Black