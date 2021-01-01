Music Pillows Band Artist Musician Gifts Trumpet Player Music Funny Marching Band Musician Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Get this trumpet player pillow as a birthday, father's day or mother's day gift idea. This awesome design is the best present for women, men, adults, ideans, or youth who love to play musical instruments, or going concerts Get this trumpet player pillow as a gift for musician, baritone artist, brass instrument lover, alto, or marching band member. It's a great present for your dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend or girlfriend that loves jazz and classical music! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only