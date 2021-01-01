JVC Truly Wireless Earbuds Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0, Water Resistance(Ipx5), Long Battery Life (4+10 Hours), Secure and Comfort Fit with Memory Foam Earpieces - HAA10TB (Black)

Superior connectivity - Bluetooth 5. 0, devices can use data transfer speeds of up to 2 Mbps, which is double what Bluetooth 4. 2 Supports. Devices can also communicate over distances of up to 800 feet (or 240 meters), which is four times the 200 feet (or 60 meters) allowed by Bluetooth 4. 2. Comfort fit tips - includes 2 sets of memory foam earpieces plus 3 sets of standard earbuds are also included. Ensuring a perfect fit for sound and comfort. Long battery life - up to 14 hours of battery life. You can listen wirelessly for up to 4 hours, then charge anytime or anywhere via the compact carrying/charging case for 10 hours more. Total of 14 hours battery life. Simple connect - remove the earbuds from the case and they automatically power on and connect to your device. Simple and easy! Voice assistant - the voice assistant compatible feature lets you enjoy the convenience and benefits of digital personal assistants Note: Please check the color Misty gray for a pairing video.