Toshiba Truly Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Earbuds w/Charging Case - Metallic

Toshiba Truly Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Earbuds w/Charging Case Experience enhanced music quality and call clarity with Air Hush truly wireless earbuds. Active noise-cancelling technology suppresses ambient noise around you, while auto-on and auto-pairing features ensure they're always ready to go. Crafted for maximum comfort with a sweat- and water-resistant design, these earbuds come complete with a sleek charging case, so you can talk or listen for up to 25 hours. What You Get Air Hush Truly Wireless active noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds (with Medium ear tips installed) Charging case USB-to-Type-C USB charging cable 2 Additional pairs of ear tips (Small and Large) User manual Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty Bundled Goodies Silicone neckband Audio Essentials 5 voucher Good to Know The earbuds are turned on automatically when you take them out from the charging case. (You can also turn them on manually by pressing and holding both of the multi-function buttons for 2 seconds.) The left and right earbuds are paired automatically. When the earbuds start pairing with a Bluetooth device, a "pairing state" message is heard, and the blue and red indicators on the left earbud flash. Following the instructions in your device's user manual, activate Bluetooth on your device and search for "RZE-BT1050E". Select "RZE-BT1050E" to complete pairing. Input the pass code "0000" if required. Once connected, a "connected" message is heard from both earbuds.