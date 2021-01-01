Truex Brushed Classic Rustic Distressed Wall Mirror

An accent mirror is ideal for making the most of your walls. Besides offering reflective functionality (everyone can use a quick preen on their way out the door), they also can help make space feel larger, and add a decorative touch in keeping with a room's style. Made in the USA, this traditional wall mirror is crafted from manufactured wood with a distressed laminate on top, perfect for creating a rustic look. Size: 32.5" x 26.5"