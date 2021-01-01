True Wireless Stereo Earbuds with Hear-Through Technology, iFun4U Bluetooth 5.0 TWS In-ear Deep Sound Headphones with Charging Case, Noise.

?TRUE WIRELESS AND STEREO SOUND?Designed as true wireless stereo to enjoy freedom from wires, it delivers crisp and clear sound with solid bass and provides a broad, rich sound stage. Incoming and outcoming call quality is excellent and voice commands are heard loud and clear. All you need to do is to enjoy the earbuds immersive output."HEAR THROUGH"TECHNOLOGY? Once you activate this mode, it'll keep your music going, but also use external-facing microphones to filter in outside sound and noise, which helps you to stay alert - an especially helpful feature when you're running, biking or walking in a busy area. MORE STABLE CONNECTION AND LESS DISTORTION?Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, which is just starting to appear in devices and supposed to create a more stable wireless connection with fewer dropouts between the earbuds and their audio source. It maintains sound integrity up to 30 feet away and let you enjoy original audio. FIT COMFORTABLY AND SECURELY? To make sure you get t