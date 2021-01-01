Incorporate your love of comic books and heroes into your decor! True Superhero Framed Wall Decor is made of MDF and glass, and there is a black frame with a white and gray cityscape background. The glass itself is printed with black text in retro comic book fonts. Teach your child what it means to truly be a superhero! Details: Length: 17" Width: 13" Thickness: 11/16" Orientation: Vertical Includes: 2 - Sawtooth Hangers Text Includes: A True Superhero Does His Best Helps Others Says Please & Thank You Finds Adventure Believes In Justice