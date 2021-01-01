From open road brands
True Superhero Framed Wall Decor
Incorporate your love of comic books and heroes into your decor! True Superhero Framed Wall Decor is made of MDF and glass, and there is a black frame with a white and gray cityscape background. The glass itself is printed with black text in retro comic book fonts. Teach your child what it means to truly be a superhero! Details: Length: 17" Width: 13" Thickness: 11/16" Orientation: Vertical Includes: 2 - Sawtooth Hangers Text Includes: A True Superhero Does His Best Helps Others Says Please & Thank You Finds Adventure Believes In Justice