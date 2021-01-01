TaoTronics True HEPA Air Purifier, Air Cleaner with 3-Stage Filtration, 4 Fan Speeds, Negative Ion Mode, Auto Mode, Timer, Sleep Mode, Air Quality.

High Efficiency, Wide Coverage: 135CFM (230m³/h) CADR rated HEPA air purifier is perfect for large rooms up to 250ft²/27m², such as a living room, bedroom, kitchen, office, etc. 99.97% Purification: Air purifier for large room has a great air filtration process - pre-filter, activated carbon filter and true HEPA filter tackles 99.97% of airborne particles, as small as 0.3 microns 4-in-1 Functionality: Air purifiers for room has a sleep mode, auto mode, timer, negative ion mode and 4 fan speeds - Low, Medium, High, Turbo - select the mode and speed to efficiently purify the air Smart Air Quality Monitor: Built-in smart sensor detects and displays air quality in real time; in auto mode, air purifiers for home adjusts fan speeds accordingly so you're always inhaling healthier air Note: Please remove the filter's plastic bag before running the air purifiers for bedroom; we recommend replacing the filter every 6 months; get a replacement filter by searching the (ASIN)on Amazon