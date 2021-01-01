This innovative line of true fit PVC shutters sets itself apart by being project-perfect at standard-product pricing. Project-perfect means that you don't have to go hunting for a standard shutter to fit your project; you can simply select whatever design you need, pick your width, depth, and height, and we will make you the perfect product at \"off-the-shelf\" pricing. Manufactured from architectural grade PVC, each product is highly weather-resistant, maintenance free, and comes with a lifetime warranty. Ekena Millwork True Fit 2-Pack 18-in W x 56-in H Unfinished Louvered PVC Exterior Shutters in Off-White | TFP101LVF18X056UN