This innovative line of True Fit PVC shutters sets itself apart by being project-perfect at standard-product pricing. Project-perfect means that you don't have to go hunting for a standard shutter to fit your project; you can simply select whatever design you need, pick your width, depth, and height, and we will make you the perfect product at \"off-the-shelf\" pricing. Manufactured from Architectural Grade PVC, each product is highly weather-resistant, maintenance free, and comes with a lifetime warranty. Ekena Millwork True Fit 2-Pack 12-in W x 32-in H Viridian Green Raised Panel PVC Exterior Shutters | TFP101RPF12X032HG