Black Opal True Color Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation, Black Walnut

Black Opal True Color Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation is the answer your makeup routine has been searching for. With an oil-free formula that contains pore less technology which helps minimize pore appearance and mattify skin for a flawless-looking finish, this lightweight liquid foundation helps minimize the appearance of enlarged pores, controls excess oil and renews skin's natural radiance. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive, you can feel confident about what you're putting on your face. This foundation acts as a hydrating liquid and sets as a velvety matte finish providing moderate coverage. You can feel confident looking your best while also building up perfect skin behind the scenes. With 12 shades, Black Opal True Color Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation has a flawless foundation shade for everyone. Start achieving that effortless perfect look today. Your skin will rejoice once the flawless liquid foundation glides on and lasts through the day. Made for all skin types, hypoallergenic, paraben-free and dermatologist approved, start using Black Opal True Color Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation for that velvet finish you've been looking for.