Duration roofing shingles provide strength and durability to your roof thanks to patented SureNail technology. TruDefinition is Owens Corning’s color design platform specially formulated to capture bright, vibrant hues and dramatic shades. 3 Bundles per 98.4 square feet. The SureNail strip is a tough-engineered woven fabric on the nailing line, allowing for fast and accurate nailing. The outstanding grip of the SureNail strip provides exceptional wind resistance – 130 MPH limited warranty. StreakGuard Algae resistance protection helps inhibit the growth of blue-green algae to provide protection against ugly black streaks. Features unique “triple layer” of reinforcement where the fabric overlays two shingle layers, called the common bond area. Up to 200% wider common bond area in the nailing zone over standard shingles. Limited lifetime warranty (for as long as you own your home). Owens Corning TruDefinition Duration Cool 32.8-sq ft Sand Castle Laminated Architectural Roof Shingles in Brown | DC06