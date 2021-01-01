Trucker Bluetooth Headset for Cell Phones Wireless Office Headset with Noise Cancelling Microphone On Ear Headphones for PC Skype Call Center.

Pro noise cancelling Bluetooth headset: The flexible Bluetooth microphone enabled the most advanced CVC6.0 Noise & Echo reduction HD Mic. Unique TWO-WAY Mic design, pick up your voice exactly and block the noise from the surround, ensure your crystal-clear conversations even in noisy environment. Wide compatibility & Dual device connection: Bluetooth headset M97 can pair with any bluetooth-enable device. Support A2DP music streaming and Simultaneously connect with two devices. You can switch the usage of the headset from one device to another easily. This feature is very practical if you have 2 smartphones or other devices. Widely compatible with cell phones, pc, laptop, iPad, etc Long battery life & Charging dock: This wireless headset comes with a sleek charging base, can offer 17 hours talk time (50% volume) and 200 hours standby time with every single fully charged in just 2 hours. Support two charging method. Lightweight comfortable ergonomic design: Hands-Free H