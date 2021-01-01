Trucker 520 5Inch Gps Navigation Device For Trucks with WiFi Connectivity Smartphone Services Real Time Traffic And Maps of North America

Regular updated USA and Canada Maps for large vehicles: Drive on the right roads for your truck with specialized routing for hazardous cargo, vehicle size, weight, and max. speed to arrive on time. Traffic and Services via Bluetooth: Avoid getting stuck in traffic and know your precise arrival times. Drive safer by knowing when to break thanks to jam tail warnings. Updates via Wi-Fi: Regular USA and Canada map updates and service refreshes are quick and easy with the convenience of your Trucker sat nav's built-in Wi-Fi. No computer needed! 5' touchscreen plus mount: Secured by a specialized click-and-drive mount view instructions clearly on the high brightness and sunlight-readable screen of your GO Trucker truck sat nav. Hands-free calls and smartphone messages via Bluetooth: Enhance road safety by pairing your phone with your truck sat nav. Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling and messages read out loud. *