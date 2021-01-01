From ocean potion
Trucker 520 5Inch Gps Navigation Device For Trucks with WiFi Connectivity Smartphone Services Real Time Traffic And Maps of North America
Regular updated USA and Canada Maps for large vehicles: Drive on the right roads for your truck with specialized routing for hazardous cargo, vehicle size, weight, and max. speed to arrive on time. Traffic and Services via Bluetooth: Avoid getting stuck in traffic and know your precise arrival times. Drive safer by knowing when to break thanks to jam tail warnings. Updates via Wi-Fi: Regular USA and Canada map updates and service refreshes are quick and easy with the convenience of your Trucker sat nav's built-in Wi-Fi. No computer needed! 5' touchscreen plus mount: Secured by a specialized click-and-drive mount view instructions clearly on the high brightness and sunlight-readable screen of your GO Trucker truck sat nav. Hands-free calls and smartphone messages via Bluetooth: Enhance road safety by pairing your phone with your truck sat nav. Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling and messages read out loud. *