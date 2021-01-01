From daisy lane company
Red Truck Christmas Ornament Personalized for Tree Decoration 2021, Keepsake Decoration for Family with Name
Advertisement
Red truck Christmas ornament for your tree includes the name of your choice and the year 2021 Keepsake personalized ornament is perfect for boys, girls or families, to cherish every year Cute ornament features a vintage red truck, tree ornaments add to your holiday decorations Metal ornaments measure 2.75" round and include a red ribbon for hanging on the tree Handmade in the US, this Christmas tree ornament comes in a gift box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage