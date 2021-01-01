Advertisement
Roll into autumn with the perfect mug! Made from glossy ceramic with a rounded, red handle and a matching lip, this Red Truck & Sunflowers Mug has a clean, smooth design with a cream-white interior. The exterior sports an artistic print of a vintage, red truck rolling through a field of wheat and sunflowers with pumpkins and a barn in the background. Fill it up and enjoy the season! Details: Length: 3 7/8" Width: 5 3/4" Height: 4 5/16" Volume: 17.9 Ounce Note: Food, microwave, and dishwasher safe.