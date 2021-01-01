COVERGIRL TruBlend Undercover Concealer 6 oz (Various Shades) - Warm Nude

Tell your bags goodbye—it’s time to show off your best self. With Covergirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer, you can shape and brighten your features, while softening bags, dark circles, and other skin imperfections. With the help of its large and fluffy doe applicator, this concealer is a breeze to apply, giving you a full, even coverage, and a lightweight matte finish that lasts all day without any caking or cracking. Pro-tip: Pair with TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation to highlight (go 1-2 shades lighter) and contour (go 1-2 shades darker) the skin.