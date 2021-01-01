Tru LED Floor Lamp by Nemo - Color: White - Finish: White - (TRU LWW 24)

The Tru LED Floor Lamp by Nemo is a sleek and structured piece from Italian designer and architect Robert Paoli. This piece plays with the concept of an object that transforms into light as it is viewed from varying angles, deceiving the eye with its wafer-thin, minimalistic build. This â€œnon-objectâ€ is an airy and brilliant source of energy-efficient illumination, striking a balance as its designer explores what we see and what the structure of this floor lamp hides. Nemo, founded in Milan in 1993, is a global leader in modern lighting. Their designs are streamlined, luxurious and inspired by tradition. Known for their cutting-edge innovation, NEMO creates products in an expansive range of textures and forms, from hand blown glass wall sconces to geometric LED pendants. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: White