Tru-Form 150 Usb Black - Akb-150Eb
Mpn: Akb-150Eb Gtin13: 783750006323 Recommended Usage: Universal Keyboard Dimensions (Wxdxh) : 20.5 X 9.25 X 1.5' (520 X 235 X 38 Mm) Keyboard Style: Curved Keyboard Form Factor: Standard Mouse Included: N Keyboard Weight: 31.2 Oz (885 G) Color Of Product: Black Number Of Products Included: 2 Pcs Package Height: 2.01' (51 Mm) Package Depth: 11' (280 Mm) Package Width: 23.6' (599 Mm) Package Weight: 3 Lbs (1.36 Kg) Keyboard Number Of Keys: 105 Type: Type Backlight Color: Various Hot Keys: Y Device Interface: Usb Windows Operating Systems Supported: Windows 2000,Windows 2000 Professional, Windows 7 Home Basic, Windo