Riobel TRT47 Retro Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Polished Nickel Showers

Riobel TRT47 Retro Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Retro™ reimagines the past with modern flair, combining traditional design elements to create something fresh and original. This mix of eras, details, and lines provides visual appeal and unexpected indulgence. Incomparable engineering ensures effective performance, durability, and desirability. Retro™ turns vintage into vogue and adds personality and panache to transitional, traditional and eclectic bathroom settings.Riobel TRT47 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyRioWise™ valve technology also stabilizes water pressure for steady temperature performance even in the event of a 50% drop in pressureNo need to plumb in a separate shut-off or diverter valve, allowing for a more streamlined shower design with less clutter on the wallSet it and forget it temperature memorySupports 3 independent functions with no shared functionalityCan run tub spout, shower head or hand shower independentlyCartridge is included with trimCompatible rough-in valve supports a flow rate of 6.3 GPM for an immersive shower experienceMust order compatible thermostatic and pressure balance rough-in valve separatelyAll necessary mounting hardware includedSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel TRT47 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 6" (left to right) Thermostatic Polished Nickel