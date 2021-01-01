GOLD TRSTRS10 Balanced Audio Patch Cable 14 TRS Male Plugs Gold Contacts Straight Connectors 10 Foot

From large recording facilities to small project studios, engineers and artists trust GOLD TRS-TRS Balanced Audio Patch Cables for professional results. Engineered to provide an enhanced dynamic range with a pin-drop quiet recording environment, GOLD TRS-TRS Balanced Audio Patch Cables are an excellent interconnect for any 1/4' balanced line application. GOLD TRS-TRS Balanced Audio Patch Cables are wired with Neglex Quad High Definition Microphone Cable, a balanced 4-conductor cable with amazingly superior clarity and the highest cancellation of noise and RF interference. s quad cable design is renowned for vastly improving the rejection of noise to the tune of a 95% quieter background as compared to even the best 2-conductor microphone cable. Use GOLD TRS-TRS Balanced Audio Patch Cables for pro audio sound with nearly any device equipped with an industry-standard 1/4' TRS input or output. Common uses include to and from mixers, preamps,