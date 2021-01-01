From ancable

TRS to TRRS Cable, Ancable 3.5mm Male to Male Right Angle Adaptor Cable Compatible for Rode SC7, iPhone, Smartphone Connect, VideoMic, VideoMicro.

Description

PROFESSIONAL ADAPTATION!: This cable compatible for Rode SC7 3.5mm TRS (3-pole) to TRRS (4-pole) Coiled Patch Cable. It is designed to connect VideoMic, VideoMicro Go, BOYA, and More External Mic to TRRS compatible products. Great with Youtube Vlogging Facebook Livestream. PURCHASE CONSIDERATIONS!: If the device you are using does not have a 3.5mm jack, make sure you have an equivalent adapter that can connect to the microphone. For example, iPhone X without a 3.5mm interface requires an Apple Lightning to 3.5mm adapter, and an Android device requires a USB C to 3.5mm adapter. COLOR CORRESPONDING INTERFACE: Cable uses color matching mechanism. Plug the grey head (3 rings or TRRS side) into the iPhone or mic/headset jack that requires a TRRS input, and the black one into the mic. Great for connecting recording microphones with 3.5 TRS input into Smartphones, iPhone, and other electronic devices with a 3.5 TRRS jack. YOU WILL GET!: 1 X Ancable 3.5mm TRS(3-pole) to TRRS(4-pole)

