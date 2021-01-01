Magis Troy Upholstered Chair, Set of 2 - Color: Black - Finish: Chrome - (MGY01.NYNKZ2320)

The Troy Upholstered Chair's design features a composition consistent with the original profile of the Troy line. The upholstered chair's construction consists of a chrome, or painted black steel frame, with a fully upholstered shell in a fabric of your choosing. Adorn your home with the modern luxury of the Troy Upholstered Chair for extra color, comfort, and versatility. Since its beginning, Magis has crossed boundaries through their partnerships with leading designers and novel twists on contemporary furniture design. Founded in 1976, Italian designer Eugenio Perazza began the first steps towards building an international design laboratory. In Latin, Magis means more than and that is exactly what Magis delivers while focusing on using less materials and energy. Always perched on the cutting edge, Perazza was named as one of ten who will change the way we live. In 1984, Magis experienced enormous success with their product Step. This ladder was snubbed upon initial release because it was not an item considered worthy of the furniture store circuit. However, the product met with tremendous success, especially in furniture stores, and Magis' fire was lit. In 2004, Magis introduced their venture into the realm of children. Inspired by his granddaughter's propensity for drawing and a lack of appropriate children's desks, Eugenio Perazza conceived the Me Too Collection. He began by searching out designers who could think like a child and all the products in the collection earned Perazza's granddaughter's approval before going into production. The Me Too Collection features bright and innovative pieces that stimulate and engage children's perceptions. Me Too is about: I'm here too and I deserve my place in the world. By embracing the creativity of leading global designers and incorporating leading technology into the mass production of unique objects and furniture, Magis has garnered many awards and their Bottle project has earned a place in the permanent collections of many contemporary art museums. Offering product choices that range from indoor, outdoor and children's rooms, Magis changes the way we live. Color: Black. Finish: Chrome