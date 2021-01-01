Troy University Gaming Mouse Pad Large XXL Waterproof Desk Mousepad Non-Slip Desk Pad Rubber Base Stitched Edges Extended Mouse Mat for Home.

Highly Durable & Stitched Edges: Frayed Edges And Low-Quality Materials Are Problems Many Gamers Are Familiar With. The Troy University Mouse Pads Anti Fray Mousepad Addresses These Issues With An Advanced Cloth Textile Chosen Only After Countless Hours Of Testing. Stitching Along The Edges Of The Surface Ensure It Will Never Fray Or Peel. This Mouse Pad Has Delicate Edges Which Can Prevent Wear. Ensure Prolonged Use Without Deformation And Degumming. Ultra-Smooth Surface & Non-Slip Rubber Base: Mouse Can Be Quickly Moved And Accurately Positioned On The Slick Surface. This Troy University Mouse Mat Is Designed To Assist And Enhance The Performance Of Your Mouse. Ideal Choice For Game, Work Or Daily Use. Dense Shading And Anti-Slip Natural Rubber Base Can Firmly Grip The Desktop. Premium Soft Material For Your Comfort And Mouse-Control. Washable Design & Fade Prevent: This Troy University Mousepad Is Made Of Which Has Great Locking-Color Effect. Liquid Stains Can Be Cleaned With