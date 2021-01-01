Magis Troy Plastic Armchair, Set of 2 - Color: Green

Simple seating suits both residential and commercial settings. Designed with practicality in mind, the Troy Plastic Armchair, Set of 2 by Magis is lightweight, sturdy and works virtually in any setting. Created by designer Marcel Wanders, this chair includes a lightweight, yet sturdy frame made of bi-injection molded polycarbonate and a steel tube chrome base that provides excellent utility in outdoor and indoor spaces. Stackable design allows you to arrange these chairs in a tower when not in use. Color: Green.