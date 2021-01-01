From blackjack furniture
Blackjack Furniture Troy Modern Velvet Upholstered Living Room Reclining, Loveseat, Cedar Brown
Advertisement
Enjoy a Luxurious Seat in Your Room with the Troy Collection Reclining Loveseat by Blackjack Furniture, Presenting a Handsome Contemporary Design and Premium Faux Leather Upholstery in a Gorgeous Dark Brown Shade Measures 62" L x 38" W x 40" H and Weighs 153 lbs. Requires Assembly Features a Sturdy Metal Frame For Durability Polished Contemporary Look with Luxurious Faux Leather Upholstery and Diamond Stitch Detail. Features a Reclining Function for Fantastic Comfort Blackjack Furniture are Purveyors of Some of the Most Prominently Designed, Flawlessly Crafted Furnishings and Decor on the Market. Industry Masters are Retained to Utilize Only the Finest Quality Materials to Yield These Spectacular Results