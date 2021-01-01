Trough Planter Box Raised Garden Bed Grey With Trellis

The trough planter is designed for gardening flowers, veggies, and herbs in a narrow area. Its sleek 3' x1' size and clean bottom make for the perfect versatile indoor and outdoor planter. An elegant decoration that allows practical flexibilities for today's gardener. Also ideal for using as a space divider, with multisets of different heights set inline. Caster wheels can be assembled for additional mobility. The Trellis provides extra functions to your garden beds and planter boxes. The heavy-duty steel brackets and galvanized and powder-coated steel ensure a strong and durable frame that can last more than 5 years. Color: Brown