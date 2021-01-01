Trottola LED Pendant Light by Evi Style - Color: Grey - Finish: Black - (ES0271RO06-ES0271SO22FUL2)

The Stefano Mandruzzato designed Trottola LED Pendant Light from Evi Style takes the craftsmanship of a handcrafted spinning top and combines it with modern Italian design. Its hand-blown glass shade tapers at the base creating curved ripples, which come to a sharp point at the end. The movement in the form of the piece is accentuated with highlights when lit. Its LED is diffused subtly for an ambient glow that makes its playful presence known over kitchen islands as well as dining room tables. Evi Style is the epitome of high-end Italian design, featuring lighting fixtures that are elegant, evocative, and innovative. From ceiling lights to floor lamps, Evi Style offers a range of lighting creations using only the finest materials like Swarovski crystals and premium fabrics. This eye-catching brand is all about bringing passionate, creative design to modern lighting solutions. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Grey. Finish: Matt Black