COAST TO COAST IMPORTS Tropics Tobacco Wash Nesting Trunks (Set of 3)

Stack them, scatter them around or put one inside the other, we just know you will find a multitude of ways to use this wonderful set of 3-nesting trunks. Finished on all sides in our Tropics Tobacco Wash, decked out with rope handles and adorned with carved raised leaf patterns on the fronts and tops, these trunks make storage fun and in keeping with the tropical theme, we have added rope handles on three sides of each chest. Use them together or separately to create just the look you want.