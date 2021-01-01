TropiClean Oxy-Med Medicated Oatmeal Treatment Dog Shampoo, Size: 20 Fl oz | PetSmart

OxyMed Anti-itch Medicated Oatmeal Shampoo contains a gentle yet powerful combination of Alpha Hydroxy, Beta Hydroxy and tea tree oil that exfoliates the skin's surface and penetrates deep into the pores to cleanse and help soothe dry, itchy, irritated and inflamed skin. This deep cleansing and deodorizing formula is enhanced to effectively moisturize and condition the skin and coat, while providing soothing relief from itching and allergies. TropiClean Pet Products are cruelty free. Features: Fast-acting allergy relief - OxyMed Anti-Itch Medicated Oatmeal Shampoo helps quickly soothe dry, itchy, irritated and inflamed skin Medicated itch relief - OxyMed Anti-Itch Medicated Oatmeal Shampoo contains a gentle yet powerful combination of Alpha Hydroxy, Beta Hydroxy and tea tree oil that exfoliates the skin's surface and penetrates deep into the pores to cleanse and help soothe dry itchy skin fast Safe solution - Soap free, paraben free and dye free Effective cleansing - This deep cleansing and deodorizing formula is enhanced to effectively moisturize and condition the skin and coat, while providing soothing relief from itching and allergies You don't have to worry about washing away spot-on treatments! Our gentle coconut cleanser gives TropiClean shampoos a soap-free clean, luxurious lather and unmistakably fresh pets Want even more fresh moments? Our natural pet products include dental care, itch relief, flea & tick solutions and an array of grooming products all designed to let your pet put their best paw forward Safe for routine bathing when used as directed. Intended For: For dogs and cats 12 weeks and older Includes: (1) 20 oz bottle of TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Anti Itch Treatment Health Consideration: Skin & Coat Total Weight: 24 oz Dimensions: 2.75 in x 2.75 in x 9.5 in Cautions: Store out of reach of children and pets, near room temperature (60-80 degrees F) for best product performance. Avoid freezing. Avoid storing above 100 degrees F. Store in a closed container. Directions: For best results, bathe your pet with OxyMed Anti-Itch Medicated Shampoo prior to treatment. SHAKE WELL BEFORE EACH USE. Wet the pet's coat, then apply a generous amount of OxyMed Medicated Oatmeal Treatment to the entire pet, massaging deep into the coat. Leave in for 3+ minutes then rinse well and dry. Repeat as necessary. NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Purified Water, Conditioner Blend, Colloidal Oatmeal, Propylene Glycol, Beta Hydroxy, Alpha Hydroxy, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Vitamin E, Vitamin B5, Omega 3, Omega 6, Vitamin A, Aloe, Chamomile, Fragrance, Preservative TropiClean Oxy-Med Medicated Oatmeal Treatment Dog Shampoo, Size: 20 Fl oz | PetSmart