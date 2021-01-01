'Tropical Palms Diptych' 2 Piece Framed Watercolor Painting Print Set

Features:Hand cut deckled edgesReady to hangProduct Type: SetPrint Type: Watercolor Painting PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Green/WhiteNumber of Items Included: 2Artist: Style: CoastalOrientation: HorizontalSize: Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 4LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: Plug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: PlasticFrame Color: BrownOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMade in USA: Art Technique: Watercolor PaintingGrouped Set Type: Wall Art SetMulti Piece Art: YesArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Tropical Palms DiptychEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesTÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally Preferable Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certified: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" L): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 16" W x 1.5" L): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.5" L): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" L): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" L): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 16" W x 1.5" L): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.5" L): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" L): 48Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" L): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 16" W x 1.5" L): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.5" L): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" L): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.5" L, 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" L, 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" L, 24" H x 16" W x 1.5" L): 1Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" L): 18Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 16" W x 1.5" L): 24Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.5" L): 30Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" L): 36Individual Piece Width - Side to