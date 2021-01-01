Nourison Tropical Oasis Indoor/Outdoor Modern Floral Green 7'10" x ROUND Area Rug, (8' Round)

This sunny and sensational collection of flat-woven indoor/outdoor rugs is pretty, practical, and perfect for high-traffic areas. With its inviting assortment of classic and contemporary designs, tempting color palettes, and terrific textures, these multipurpose rugs will afford an air of simple sophistication to any environment. This outdoor rug from the Tropical Oasis Collection features soft cut pile and textural woven patterns in bursts of brilliant color sure to liven any outdoor space. Oversized floral patterns in red, blue, orange, green, and camel add a festive touch of the tropics to your patio or deck. Created from premium stain-resistent fibers for long wear, low maintenance, and a splendid texture.