Tropical Foliage Outdoor Directors Folding Chair
Enjoy the great outdoors with this Tropical Foliage Outdoor Directors Folding Chair. You'll love its easy-to-carry design and convenient storage accents! Chair measures 19.5L x 13.5W x 32H in. Crafted of polyester and aluminum Tropical floral pattern Hues of blue, green, red, and cream Foldable design Features an armrest hanging caddy Fold-out side table Features adjustable carrying shoulder strap 300 lbs. weight limit Care: Surface wash with a damp cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.