Tropical Equus by Kristine Hegre Canvas Art Print

A zebra stands in the center of a tropical jungle clearing in this premium canvas print. This majestic equid enjoys a solitary moment and is completely alone save for the little snake slithering up a tree in the corner. The scenery around these two animals is full of lush green tones, accented with navy blue and occasionally with pink and red shades. Leaves and branches rise from a lightly textured ground, filling the space with their precise lines, curves, and patterned foliage. This premium giclee print is made with high-quality canvas material using cutting edge print technology. Offering full bleed printing, which covers the entirety of the canvas, your new artwork will have that museum-quality look without the high price tag. Plus, your new masterpiece comes ready to hang: all you need are a few nails, a steady hand, and an eye for detail.