Trond Ultra Plush Blanket
Description
Features:Size: Color: Material: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% Premium sherpa polyesterTechnique: WovenPattern: Solid ColorHeated: NoElectric: NoPower Source: Control Type: Dual Controllers: Auto Shutoff Function: Auto Shutoff Time: Wattage: Voltage: Handmade: NoEmbroidered : NoWeighted: NoWeighted Blanket Fill Material: Weighted Blanket Cover: Cleaning Method: Machine WashDrying Method: Tumble dryPre-Shrunk: Fill Material: PolyesterType of Bird Feathers: Reversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: Reverse Side Pattern: Life Stage: AdultSafe for Infants: YesProduct Care: Machine washableCountry of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWearable: NoPlush: NoOutdoor Use: NoLicensed Product: NoSpefications:ISO 9001 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YescUL Listed: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Responsible Wool Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 86Overall Length - Top to Bottom (Size: Queen): 86Overall Length - Top to Bottom (Size: King): 104Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty: Color: Teal, Size: King