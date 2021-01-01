From beachcrest home
Trond Armchair with Wood Base Set of 2
This set of club chair is carefully hand-built by experienced craftsmen. They bring together stunning, handcrafted rattan construction with solid wood to create a natural and comfortable space for table space for distinctive design showcases an openwork construction for an open and airy feel. This set will have no problem blending into your home decoration with its natural and modern style and incredible durability. It's the perfect pick for living room and bedroom. Body Fabric: Teal