For the past 30 years, our experienced craftsmen design and manufacture high-quality, American made furniture. We use only premium quality real wood. From doors to moldings, every part is manufactured in the United States. The Trond 4 Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet is inspired by Post-Colonial America with its crown-molding detail. This architectural detail still brings the beauty of the past into the present. Whether you live in a home from centuries ago or just built a brand new home, crown-molding detail on our traditional style furniture can elevate your home's interior. Choose in Oak if you want to capture that true American look. If you are looking for a richer look, then this Traditional style in Alder will capture that essence. Color: Red