From trombone action! - desings for trombonists
Trombone action! - desings for trombonists Trombone Vintage Retro Style Trombonist Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
The trombone is one of the coolest instruments in the orchestra. Without buttons it is therefore also very demanding. A cool graphic for all trombonists who have fun with music. With the musician colleagues this motif provides an eye-catcher. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only