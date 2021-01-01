Band Camp Gear Trombone Kick Slide Brass Players Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

People who love playing their slide brass instrument in either marching, jazz, or concert band will love to have this design on their belongings whenever they attend shows, practices or performances. Order your Trombone Players Kick Brass Apparel For Slide Brass Players today and have it ready to wear the next time you are at a show. This item would be excellent for any trombonist. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only