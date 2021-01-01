TRIXIE Turn Around Dog Activity, Strategy Game

Dogs are very playful and intelligent animals. Channel their energy and curiosity into something positive with TRIXIE?s activity items and games. The Mad Scientist game is perfect for the intermediate canine game player. Your pet is rewarded after correctly turning over the suspended plastic beakers which then release the prize hidden inside. The beakers can be used alone or with a lid. We?ve included two sets of lids ? each with a different set of holes through which your dog must navigate the treat. The non-slip rubber feet keep the game in place as your dog plays and explores. We?ve also included an instructional booklet with tips and tricks for challenging and training dogs of all ages through play. Suitable for dogs of all ages and activity levels. Color: white base with blue beakers. Weight: 2.25 lbs. Dimensions: 9 x 13 x 7 inches. As with any other product your pet should be supervised with this toy. Please check the product regularly for any damage, and replace the toy whenever it becomes defective or when a piece of the toy goes missing to avoid any harm coming to your pet.