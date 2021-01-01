From orion
Orion Tritech II-M Pro Self-Standing Monopod
Heavy-duty four-section monopod made of high-strength aluminum with quick-release clamping leg locks and a comfortable foam grip Hidden fold-out mini tripod stand provides greater stability and self-standing upright positioning of the monopod when needed Provides on-the-go stability required for spotting scopes, cameras, and more without the bulk of a standard tripod Extends to 64.25" (65.6" with fold-out tripod deployed) and collapses to just 23.5" for easy portability Monopod only. Pan head sold separately.