Chic Home Tristan Quilt Set, One Size , Pink

ï»¿Designer bohemian inspired bohemian bedding collection include everything you need and all the details to perfect that Boho Chic look. Bright and fun colors in Blue and rose tones make this the perfect bedroom decor. Included are super soft white microfiber sheets and Trendy boho be positive Pillow included as well as a micro plush pom pom fringed pillow complete this amazing look.Full Dimensions:1 Duvet: 78x86 inches2 Shams: 20x26 inches1 Decorative Pillow: 18x18 inches1 Flat Sheet: 81x96 inches1 Fitted Sheet: 54x75 inches +12 Deep Pocket2 Pillow Cases: 20x30 inchesTwin Dimensions:1 Duvet: 66x90 inches1 Sham: 20x26 inches1 Decorative Pillow: 18x18 inches1 Flat Sheet: 66x96 inches1 Fitted Sheet: 39x75 inches +8 Deep Pocket1 Pillow Case: 20x30 inchesTwin X-Long Dimensions:1 Duvet: 66x90 inches1 Sham: 20x26 inches1 Decorative Pillow: 18x18 inches1 Flat Sheet: 66x102 inches1 Fitted Sheet: 39x80 inches +8 Deep Pocket1 Pillow Case: 20x30 inchesFeatures:LUXURIOUS SUPER SOFT PLUSH MICROFIBER - The quilt is made with premium quality cotton-feel brushed microfiber for an amazing night's sleepLIGHTWEIGHT HYPOALLERGENIC FILLING - This Chic Home quilt is filled with synthetic down alternative filling, ideal for those with allergiesPERFECT FOR WARMER NIGHTS - The reversible tribal inspired quilt cover is perfect for spring, summer, or fall nights nationwide and southern states all year roundCare Instructions:Care instructions: Dry clean preferred. Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator) to avoid tearing. Use Cold water in gentle cycle, tumble dry low heat or air dry.The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible. # Pieces In Set: 4Bed Size: TwinBedding Measurements: 90 Length/Inches, 66 Width/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterSheets Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported