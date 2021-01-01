From urban outfitters
Tristan Ceramic Table Lamp
Ceramic table lamp featuring a pillared base with indented shaping running around the edge, topped with a crisp woven drum shade. Plugs in to power on; compact fluorescent compatible. Content + Care. Requires Type A 60W bulb not included Ceramic, fabric Spot clean Imported Made in compliance with US electrical standards. To use this item outside of the US, pair with an outlet adapter and voltage converter made specifically for use in your location. Size. Dimensions: 12"dia x 18.5"h Wattage: 60W Cord length: 7 ft Weight: 4.72 lbs Shipping package dimensions: 16.42"l x 13.66"w x 16.73"h Shipping package weight: 6.94 lbs