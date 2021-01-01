From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Trishcott Dark Brown Rectangular Dining Room Table
Advertisement
The Trischcott dining room table is proof that you can treat yourself to high-end design—and stay beautifully within budget. Mastering the art of simplicity, this quality-crafted dining table wows with a butterfly matched veneer patterned tabletop and a deep tobacco brown finish that’s wonderfully complex. Sturdy tapered legs make the clean, contemporary aesthetic even more interesting.