From trisha yearwood home
Trisha Yearwood Coming Home Sleigh Bedroom Collection 3-Pc. Set (California King Bed, Nightstand & Chest)
Advertisement
Classic with a beachside vibe. Sleek lined case pieces offset by ornate hardware and molding accents beautifully contrast with the flowing plank-style headboard and scrolled bed accents of this three-piece California king bed set. In a distressed off-white finish, this set presents a look that is vintage-inspired while conveying casual grace and a handsome, laid-back character.