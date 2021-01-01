Trisha Yearwood City Limits Side Chair

My latest addition to the Trisha Yearwood Home Collection is called City Limits. Klaussner and I have always been on the same page when it comes to furniture that feels as good as it looks, furniture that's comfortable to sit on, stretch out on, and put your feet up on. For this new collection, we watched industry trends that are leaning toward lighter forms, cleaner lines…a fresh, more modern look. City Limits reflects that, with custom-designed hardware, multi-layered dark chocolate fin